New disability sports for Leighton-Linslade’s super ‘Yes We Can’ project

The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade is delighted to announce that the next stage of its disability sports programme kicks into action this spring.

The ‘Yes We Can’ project is supported by Paralympic gold medallist and world archery champion, Jess Stretton MBE, and was launched in September to give disabled residents access to sports in the town.

The scheme was founded by the Rotary Club, working with its five partners: Leighton Buzzard Mencap, Friends United Network, MK Dons, Silver Arrow Archery and Otters Disability Swimming.

Building on the current success of archery, football, swimming and aerobic dance, the ‘Yes We Can’ team is now delighted to be launching tennis and bowls.

Richard Johnson OBE, Rotary Club president, said: “We will be supported by Linslade Tennis Club and Bedfordshire Ladies County Champion, Sara Bamford.

“We are also honoured that Disability Bowls England are sending their ambassador, Bob Love, while we are supported by other major figures from the bowls world as well as the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire who will formally launch the bowls portion of the program.

“We will be happy to engage with any person or organisation that wishes to participate in or support ‘Yes We Can’, and its football squad saw success by taking part in the MK Dons Ability Counts Day.”

Tennis starts on Thursday, April 19, at 6pm in Linslade Tennis Club, Mentmore Rd, Linslade, while bowls starts on Sunday, April 22, at 10am in Leighton Buzzard Bowls Club, Grovebury Road.

> To participate: leave a message on Leighton- Linslade Rotary Facebook page or email via: http://leighton linsladerotary.com/contact/