New Leighton Buzzard vicar’s encounter with ‘aliens’!

The new Vicar has been at All Saints Church for just over a week and is already being visited by aliens!

Rev Cate Irvine has been appointed as Rector of the Ouzel Valley Team and Vicar of All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard. She comes from Royal Holloway, University of London where she has spent the last 8 years as University Chaplain. Previously she was Team Vicar at St Matthias, Richmond and curate at Romsey Abbey. Her husband Brian is preparing to begin a PhD and her two sons have just completed their GCSEs and A-levels.

Rev Cate Irvine, the new All Saints vicar in Leighton Buzzard

No sooner had she unpacked her boxes in the Vicarage, than she was thrown headlong into life at All Saints Church and the annual Holiday Club which attracts 150 children in to the church. The theme for this year was ‘Out of This World’.

“I knew that All Saints was a vibrant and busy church,” said Mother Cate, “but I never expected it to encounter aliens! However, they are all very friendly and we are learning a lot about the life of Jesus.”