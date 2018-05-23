New mayor takes over in Leighton-Linslade

Leighton-Linslade has a new mayor following the inauguration of Cllr Clive Palmer at the annual meeting of Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Cllr Palmer says he is delighted to take up his post for the 2018-19 term and the Mayoress, Mrs Rosie Palmer, was also in attendance at the meetig held at Astral Park Sports and Community facility.

Mayor Clive Palmer with mayoress Rosie Palmer

Outgoing mayor, Cllr Syed Rahman raised just over £8,200 during his term of office and was pleased to present cheques to representatives from his chosen charities; Leighton Linslade Homeless Service, Keech, Autism Bedfordshire, St John’s Hospice and Aquarius.

Cllr Palmer will raise funds during his term of office for Autism Bedfordshire, KidsOut and Macmillan Cancer Support. His first event will be a concert by Leighton-Linslade Concert Band on Friday, June 15, at Hockliffe Street Baptist Church.

Cllr David Bowater was elected as Deputy Town Mayor and will support Cllr Palmer during his busy time as Town Mayor.

Cllr Ewan Wallace remains council leader.