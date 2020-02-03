Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue has welcomed five new recruits to the service's on-call firefighter trainee programme.

The new on-call firefighters will begin their twelve week programme which includes a full and extensive course where they will learn everything they need to know to become fully trained firefighters.

The new On-Call Trainee Firefighters for Bedfordshire FRS

On-call firefighters attend incidents in their spare time, Toddington, Ampthill, Biggleswade and Sandy stations all rely on on-call firefighters to keep stations running and help keep Bedfordshire communities safe in emergencies.

Training Centre Commander, Ian McLaren said: “We have created a timetable which incorporates a mixture of evening, weekdays and weekends for the training schedule, as many of the new recruits have primary jobs elsewhere.

"These new recruits have already demonstrated a desire to learn and a commitment to the Service in the selection process. We now welcome them onto our trainee course and wish them the very best of luck in training.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Andy Peckham said: “On-Call Firefighters are key to ensuring the safety of our communities in Bedfordshire.

"We are always looking for great people within our communities to join our Service and would actively encourage anyone who is interested in becoming an on-call firefighter to visit our website to find out more.”

For more information visit the career section of the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service website.