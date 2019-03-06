New Road in Linslade closed as 8ft deep “sinkhole” discovered

A Leighton-Linslade road has been hastily closed after an 8ft deep sinkhole opened up.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists will not be able to access New Road, Linslade, due to a void opening up this afternoon at the edge of the pavement and road.

The void in New Road, Linslade. Photo: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team

The hole is near Bethel Free Grace Baptist Church and Bedfordshire Police have been guarding the scene.

The Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team, said: “After a call from concerned member of a public we’ve found a large void (8feet deep X around 24 sq feet ) under the tarmac. Currently awaiting assessment.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman told the LBO: “We were called around 3.25pm this afternoon in relation to a hole opening up in New Road, Linslade.

“We sent officers to keep the scene safe for motorists and pedestrians.

“We are now handing over to Highways.”

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “There’s tunnels that go all over Leighton Buzzard and Linslade and I’ve been down some, as I’m a cave diver.

“I don’t know whether the hole that has collapsed is a tunnel or it could be to do with the water mains.

“It’s [the road] has been subsiding for years. There’s also wells and streams underground that run all over here.”

More as we get it. Have you been affected?

Central Bedfordshire Council has been contacted for a statement.