New Star Wars film - when can I see the premiere in Luton and Milton Keynes?

This month sees the much-anticipated release of the latest Star Wars film The Last Jedi starring Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

The film’s official UK release date is Friday, December 15, however you can be the first to see it at Luton Cineworld if you fancy a late night on Wednesday, December 13. Avid Star Wars fans can catch a 2D midnight showing of the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise.

If popcorn in the early hours isn’t your thing, then the first chance on Thursday, December 14 is at 10.20am (2D) or 11.50am (3D).

Cineworld MK has midnight 2D and 3D showings on Wednesday, December 13, with further 2D screenings in the early hours of December 14 at 12.15am and 3.30am, plus a 4DX screening at 3.30am.

Both cinemas have a Force Awakens/Last Jedi double bill on Wednesday, December 13, with doors opening at 9pm.

The Odeon MK has 2D and 3D screenings at 00:01 for The Last Jedi on Thursday, December 14.