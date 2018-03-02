No chance of brain freeze at Rotary’s annual quiz night in Leighton Buzzard

On a cold February evening a record 45 teams turned out to compete for the various prizes at the Brains of Leighton Buzzard quiz in what is its 15th year.

Apart from the normal questions on History and Sport etc there was a specialist audio round with ten very difficult voices to try and recognise.

The Beau Chumps , winners of the Friends group prize pictured with Richard Johnson OBE the Leighton Linslade Rotary President

The prize for the best business went to ‘CALL’ representing Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade. The winners of the Club/ Society category were St Barnabas Church, while the Group of Friends prize went to a team called Beau Chumps.

The overall winners as well as best Rotary team were the Rotary Club of Luton ( Someries)

Rotarian Mike Rowland, who led the event on the night, said: “Everything went really smoothly in this our 15th year aided by a real upgrade in our IT and excellent refreshments as always.

“We were supported by Leighton Buzzard Brewing, Rushmere Nurseries, MK Dons SET and Universal Entertainment and the event made over £2,000 for charity with the main beneficiary this year bring the NSPCC.”