No more leaves on the line

The age old problem of leaves on the line is being solved differently by Leighton Buzzard Railway this year.

Every autumn, the Leighton Buzzard Railway at Pages Park receives a deep covering of leaves from the line of trees behind the platforms.

And every year, the track gang (or more correctly the “Permanent Way” team as such people are known in railway circles) descends to gather them up.

But this year was slightly different!

Friends of the Earth volunteer Pipa Sandford helps run the Linslade Memorial Garden and needs leaves to rot down to make leaf-mould.

The Leighton Buzzard Railway heard of her request and Mike Bowley, of the railway’s Permanent Way team, was delighted to oblige.

On Monday, November 20, the team filled 17 bags for Pipa, who will store them for a couple of years until they rot down into usable, nutritious leaf-mould.

The Leighton Buzzard Railway is an accredited museum with a history linked with the sand quarrying industry around the town. The line runs to Stonehenge Works next to the sand quarries.

