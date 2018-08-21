Nominate now and have your say on who should turn on Leighton Buzzard’s Christmas lights this year

The LBO in conjuction with LB First is today launching a search for a worthy community champion to turn on Leighton Buzzard’s Christmas lights this year.

It may be only August, and Christmas may seem such a long way off, but planning for the 2018 Christmas Festival is already under way.

In recent times festival organisers have sourced a well-known celebrity to launch the three-day event at the Friday night lights switch-on and fireworks display.

But in 2017 a more local approach was adopted when Leighton Buzzard resident, and Britain’s oldest poppy seller, 102-year-old Wally Randall was approached to be guest of honour at the ceremony.

To rapturous applause, Wally joined the carnival princesses as well as Andrew Selous MP to switch on the lights.

And festival organisers are keen to continue the local approach by finding another deserving Leighton Buzzard ‘VIP’ to perform the honours on Friday, November 30, 2018.

That’s where LBO readers come in. We’d like you to send us your nominations by emailing news@lbobserver.co.uk detailing your own name/email address/telephone number, who your local VIP is, and why they deserve to turn on the lights. Alternatively send us the form in this week’s LBO.

Once we have collated all the nominations a shortlist will be drawn up and readers will have the chance to vote on who should get the honour of turning on the lights.

Gennaro Borrelli, chairman of independent traders’ group LB First, said: “After the success we had when Wally Randall turned on the lights last year, we decided it would be a great idea if we asked the public to put forward their community champions through the LBO for the 2018 event.”

Steve Sims, deputy editor of the LBO, added: “We know there are plenty of people out there who go the extra mile for the community of Leighton Buzzard and this is a great way or giving them recognition for all their hard work.”