Non-school uniform day to help raise money for Leighton Linslade Homeless Service

Fifteen schools in Leighton Buzzard took part in a non-school uniform day to raise money for Leighton Linslade Homeless Service.

The schools were approached by a Mick Cox, a volunteer for the service, who wanted to do something to raise money to help people living on the streets in Leighton Buzzard.

He said: “I wanted to do something to support the charity and the teachers wanted to help, this was a way that they could all get involved and also encourage the children to help others, in particular local people.

“All towns have this problem and it can happen to anyone, they need the support the service offers to help them survive.

“It is good for the children to show compassion and I am glad so many schools got involved.”

The non-school uniform day on Friday, January 19, raised £3788.92 for the charity that provides an emergency night shelter and other support and advice services at the old Black Horse pub in North Street.

Paul Latimer, project coordinator for the charity said: “What the schools did was great, we are hoping to use the money for educational purposes.

“We are hoping to get some desktop computers for the people that use the service, we want to get someone to come down and teach them IT skills, how to use computers and create a CV and search for jobs online.”

Vanessa Pearce, headteacher at Beaudesert Lower, said: “All the headteachers wanted to get involved with this idea and everyone was really supportive.

“It is great to support a local cause and it was good for the children to support a local charity and the parents were supportive as well.

“We try to teach the children about helping others and supporting people and this is a great way of demonstrating that.”

Nicola Benger, Hockliffe Lower School headteacher, said: “This has been an important event in raising our children’s awareness that there are people very close by who do not have the comfort of a warm home to go to at the end of the day; they were very pleased to have been able to do just a little to help change that for some people in Leighton- Linslade.”

The schools that took part in the non-school uniform day were: Beaudesert Lower School, Dovery Down Lower School, Greenleas Lower School, Heathwood Lower School, Hockliffe Lower School, Leedon Lower School, Mary Bassett Lower School, Pulford Lower School, Southcott Lower School, St George’s Lower School, St Leonard’s Lower School, Totternhoe Lower School, Brooklands Middle School, Gilbert Inglefield Academy and Leighton Middle School.