Not another Aldi or fast food place for Leighton Buzzard!

Boy, what news to come back to.... Grovebury Road’s new retail park, possibility of Aldi moving in instead of Wickes, and Cllr Berry apologising to Wickes’ national management for misleading information on social media and being critical of Victoria Harvey for seeking a court review of the permission granted for this development – a bit rich coming from the current vice-chairman of CBC’s planning committee.

As one who voted against that permission and lost against the Tory majority, aided by the portfolio holder Cllr Nigel Young, I accept we have to make the best of a bad deal.

But another Aldi and a KFC!

We have a McDonald’s just on the bypass and far too many town fast food outlets already. I can settle in the circumstances for a M&S food hall, a Wickes, a BM store and a Pets at Home but please, not another Aldi in there and all the parking problems that would bring.

It would require a change of use permission anyway, which I could not support.

It was interesting to hear that Dunstable’s new centre hub, leisure centre etc will shortly open at a cost of £20 million, almost the same amount that we Council Tax payers contribute to CBC from Leighton Linslade.

Yet what do we get in return?

Not forgetting the massive housing expansion due, a big fat ZERO and as we all now know, re-development of the south side of our High Street is far away.

Interestingly, current town CBC councillors have made no comments, just keeping “their heads down” till next year’s elections when they will promise the earth but, of course, won’t deliver!

Now that winter has arrived we can look back on a fantastic summer with all the events that have been held in town, so credit to all those involved in organising them.

