Obituary: Colin Wilson – the ‘best captain that never was’ at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

A highly respected Leighton golfer, described as “the best Captain that never was,” has died after a short illness, aged 81.

The funeral of Colin Wilson takes place next Monday (June 11), a service in the Oak Chapel at Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes at 11.30am being attended by many former officials and members of Leighton’s Plantation Road golf club where he was a member for 43 years.

Colin was born and educated in Watford, meeting his wife-to-be, Jeanne at a local youth club. They married in 1962 and had two children, Juliet and Stuart, and moved to Leighton Buzzard in 1966.

Starting his working career as a baker, Colin worked as an administrator for a major lorry manufacturer before joining Kodak from where, after many years working in export sales, he took early retirement.

Colin subsequently took up part-time work at Leighton Middle School as assistant caretaker, becoming a popular figure with children and staff.

A keen gardener and golfer with a single figure handicap, Colin joined the Leighton club in September 1975, quickly impressing with his golfing and administrative skills, winning trophies and managing the club competitions. As well as winning most of the club individual and team trophies over the years, Colin also starred at County level,

And though he was Captain of a very successful club Scratch League team, Colin turned down several invitations to be Club Captain for family reasons.

“He was the best Captain we never had” says current President Keith Cox, adding: “Colin was a true gentleman who shunned the limelight but delighted in the excellent volunteer work he did for over 30 years for the club. He will be sadly missed, but his name will live on in our golfing community for many years to come.”

Such was his voluntary contribution to both the club and its members, helping the Plum Duffs Society and others to raise thousands of pounds every year for local worthy causes that Colin was unanimously made an Honourary Life Member in 2002, an honour subsequently bestowed on Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter who honed his golfing skills on Leighton’s lush fairways before turning professional.

Colin, who died on May 20 with his family at his hospital bedside, is succeeded by his wife Jeanne, son Stuart, an administration officer with the Department of Work and Pensions, school teacher daughter Juliet, son-in-law Victor and grand-daughter Sadie, 22, a cruise ship administrator.