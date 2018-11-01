Did you spot Batman keeping trick or treaters safe in Linslade last night?

A well-known superhero took time out from his duties in Gotham to patrol the streets of Linslade on Hallowe’en night.

Batman was spotted walking around Soulbury Road, Springfield Road, Rosebury Avenue, Stoke Road, Harcourt Close and St Mary’s Way on Wednesday evening keeping an eye on trick or treaters to make sure they were safe.

Did you see the Caped Crusader?

The Caped Crusader was in fact a Linslade man, who we have agreed to name only as Mark, in an impressive suit and accompanied by Batgirl (his 13-year-old daughter) and his wife.

The 36-year-old put on a gruff voice akin to The Lego Batman Movie, told Batman-themed jokes, handed out treats, and played the theme tunes from the 1960s Batman series and the Lego Batman Movie through a speaker.

He also complimented trick-or-treaters’ outfits and offered basic crime prevention advice such as ‘stay safe’.

Batman told the LBO: “I have been going trick or treating with my daughter and wife for a number of years however it is over the last three years I have donned the Batsuit.

Batman ready for action!

“I was so impressed by the spirit of people enjoying and celebrating Hallowe’en that I wanted to give something back.

“The first year was a trial with a basic suit bought from an online retailer, my daughter and other trick or treaters found it fun.

“This year and last year, I have gone out with my wife, my daughter as Bat-Girl and me in an upgraded suit with custom designed additions, a bespoke Cape and basic technology such as LED lights and a Bluetooth speaker.”

He added: “I have put my own spin on trick or treating. Whilst my daughter knocks on doors in the usual manner, I will approach trick or treaters and offer Batman-themed treats and entertain them with in-character bat-isms and music.

“My daughter enjoys it and both those children in costume and their parents and carers have fun. A number of them commented this year on how they remembered last year and they are hoping they would see the Dark Knight again.”