Disappointment in calls for better Leighton Linslade healthcare as politics delays Outline Business Case
We fail to see why fulfilling an urgent work-process as promised is ‘political’ and why it should force local residents to wait even longer for an OBC greatly impacting their healthcare.
We have waited almost a year for expensive consultancy and creative ICB plans for considerably improved and future-proofed provision, in response to the expressed ever-growing needs of this community.
Our residents specified those needs last June in their overwhelming response to the Patient Survey - in the strength of feeling, frustration and patient difficulties affecting us all and particularly the more vulnerable in our community.
This week’s meeting disappointingly had three empty ICB chairs but went ahead.
There was much for the Leighton Linslade Health Group and guests to discuss and plan, including next steps, should all our shared work and hopes of having priority needs met, also be dashed when the OBC is finally released.
Once again, we are waiting on the ICB for a date.
Providing another GP surgery and bringing services to our town are surely better options than 52,000+ patients waiting/travelling to over 30 distant locations for non-specialist diagnostic, medical care and out-patient clinics and, in doing so, experiencing many challenges.
Surely, better than putting more pressure on hospital A&Es? Surely, better than minor accident victims using the precious Ambulance Emergency Service? “A no-brainer,” I hear you exclaim!
Let’s hope that the postponed OBC when finally released will reflect all that and more and that our considerable taxes in support of NHS England are finally fairly distributed and that we receive all priority facilities and services our town so desperately needs.