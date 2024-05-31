Disappointment in calls for better Leighton Linslade healthcare as politics delays Outline Business Case

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The palpable excitement and expectation amongst members of Leighton Linslade Health Provision Group were dashed this week because the Integrated Care Board (ICB) did not present the promised ‘Outline Business Case’ (OBC) at a planned meeting in Leighton Buzzard. Why? Their reason was “Election Purdah”. Does that even apply to the everyday work of the NHS?

We fail to see why fulfilling an urgent work-process as promised is ‘political’ and why it should force local residents to wait even longer for an OBC greatly impacting their healthcare.

We have waited almost a year for expensive consultancy and creative ICB plans for considerably improved and future-proofed provision, in response to the expressed ever-growing needs of this community.

Our residents specified those needs last June in their overwhelming response to the Patient Survey - in the strength of feeling, frustration and patient difficulties affecting us all and particularly the more vulnerable in our community.

Edith Griffith, Chair of Leighton Linslade Health Provision Group

This week’s meeting disappointingly had three empty ICB chairs but went ahead.

There was much for the Leighton Linslade Health Group and guests to discuss and plan, including next steps, should all our shared work and hopes of having priority needs met, also be dashed when the OBC is finally released.

Once again, we are waiting on the ICB for a date.

Providing another GP surgery and bringing services to our town are surely better options than 52,000+ patients waiting/travelling to over 30 distant locations for non-specialist diagnostic, medical care and out-patient clinics and, in doing so, experiencing many challenges.

Surely, better than putting more pressure on hospital A&Es? Surely, better than minor accident victims using the precious Ambulance Emergency Service? “A no-brainer,” I hear you exclaim!