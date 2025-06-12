Opinion: This Spending Review will make a real difference to Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Leighton Buzzard and the villages

Monthly column by Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency

Much more investment in our NHS - that’s the big headline from the Government’s Spending Review that took place in the House of Commons last week. This is when the Chancellor set out the Government’s spending plans for the years ahead.

Sitting on the green benches you could tell MPs were genuinely impressed by quite how much health investment was pledged. £29 billion extra a year for day-to-day spending in our NHS. That’s serious cash. This isn’t about sticking plasters – it’s about getting our NHS fighting fit again. That’s how we get waiting lists down and make it easier to see a GP.

Plus the government is increasing the NHS’s tech budget by 50% because we need a health service fit for today and the future.

Governments can only invest in our public services when the economy is stable. Since Labour took office, interest rates have fallen four times. And there was rightly no diluting by the Chancellor of her fiscal rules. There won’t be any repeat of the Liz Truss experiment that sent local people’s mortgages soaring.

I was also especially pleased to see £2.5 billion for East West Rail. That’s a real local win. It takes just six minutes to get from Leighton Buzzard station to Bletchley – and when the new line is built to Bedford and onto Cambridge journey times will be slashed opening up more jobs and opportunities.

Bus fares will stay at £3 for singles and there will be a four-fold increase in the Local Transport Grant to councils. These are funds to improve public transport, including for new buses, to cut congestion, and make our streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. I look forward to seeing Central Bedfordshire's detailed plans on how they plan to spend this additional money.

Dunstable has been confirmed as one of the Bedfordshire towns that will see a summer crime plan to crack down on antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and other crimes.

And let’s not forget free school meals for up to 6000 more local children across the constituency helping them to get the best start and saving parents hundreds of pounds.

There’s more to do. But with the budgets now set, I’ll keep making the case for Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Leighton Buzzard and the villages to benefit from the investment it needs and deserves.