Orphaned ducklings escape jaws of big fish thanks to Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club and St Tiggywinkles

Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club and St Tiggywinkles have been praised for their dedication, as they managed to save six orphaned ducklings from the jaws of a large predator.

Joe Rowe, 32, and his girlfriend Adele, 32, were walking their staffie-crosses Boo and Rihanna on May 9, when another dog walker pointed out a group of eight ducklings that were swimming up the canal from Tiddenfoot towards Tesco.

The canoe club members and the ducklings.

However, after two of the babies suffered a nasty fate, Joe, Adele and the passer-by hastily called for back up...

Joe said: “All of a sudden there was a big splash and then there were only seven ducklings - a large fish in the canal had just eaten one whole.

“The rest all rushed into a tight group.

“With no mother in sight, and the babies now being preyed on, we called St Tiggywinkles Animal Hospital.

The rescue team: Lydia (blue canoe), Jodie (brown canoe), and Sam (in the water with the net!)

“The rescuers arrived with nets and crates in tow, but the ducklings were far too skittish for us - and what’s worse, another duckling was eaten by the fish.

“Now there were six.”

The ducklings had begun to swim away from the fish, heading back to Tiddenfoot, where, as luck would have it, Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club had started their training session and were called over to help.

Joe said: “The canoes got in either side and closed in on the ducklings, and they herded three into the net of a rescuer from Tiggywinkles.

A rescued baby.

“But the remaining three babies used tactics - ducking and diving.

“We gave the canoeists nets and they had to predict where they’d bob up.

“The last baby -the smallest - went into the bushes, chirping, but canoe club member Sam waded in and after a lot of rustling, came out with a duck!

“Thank you to Tiggywinkles for coming so quickly and thank you to LB Canoe club for being the heroes.”

The ducklings.

St Tiggywinkles: https://www.sttiggywinkles.org.uk/

Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club: http://lbcc.org.uk/