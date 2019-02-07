Outgoing Town Crier to receive Honorary Burgess accolade for his long service to Leighton Buzzard

Outgoing Leighton-Linslade Town Crier Peter Hailes is to received the town’s top honour in recognition of his long service to the community.

As reported last month, Peter, 64, has decided to step down from the ceremonial role after being a familiar face at key town events for more than 15 years.

Peter Hailes at Living History Day

And now the town council, as they begin their search for a replacement Town Crier, has decided he should receive this year’s Honorary Burgess Award.

A council spokesman confirmed: “In recognition of a man who has freely given of his time in the service of our community, it is with great pleasure that Leighton-Linslade Town Council bestows the Honorary Burgess Award for 2019 to Peter Hailes.

“For many in our community, Peter is best known in his Town Crier capacity which he has diligently and impeccably carried out for more than 15 years.

“However, his service to the community does not rest there. Having been a retained firefighter for over 29 years, Peter decided that upon retirement he would continue to support the fire service by helping train the fire cadet group.

“Since 2015, Peter has been taking the cadets for parade drill as well as helping support practical life skills.”

Chairman of the council’s grants and awards sub-committee, Councillor Sarah Ward, said: “Peter is a deserving recipient of the award and he will be missed once he finally hangs up his Town Crier’s cloak.”

Peter will receive his award from Town Mayor Clive Palmer at this year’s Civic Ceremony which will take place at St Barnabas Church, Linslade on Sunday, February 24 (3pm start).

Peter, of Vandyke Road, won’t be stepping down straight away. He told the LBO: “I’m happy to do this year’s commitments, but it would be good if they could get someone earmarked so I could give them an idea of what it entails and they’re not thrown in at the deep end.”

