Outpouring of support for family of Linslade dad Brett as fundraiser reaches £20k target

The family of a Linslade teacher who tragically died last month have given their thanks after an outpouring of support from the community.

Brett Kinloch, 31, died of a brain tumour on February 11 just hours after his third daughter was born.

Determined to support Brett’s family – wife Nicola, and daughters Freya, four, Ella, 18 months, and newborn Ariya – friend Shakila Ahmed set up an online fundraiser with a £20,000 goal.

Over the weekend, the target was finally reached, with many of PE teacher Brett’s pupils at Cedars Upper School going above and beyond to raise money.

Brett’s wife Nicola has issued a heartfelt thanks.

She said: “I have questioned many times over the past month how I am going to thank and repay everyone for the absolute love and support we have been blessed with.

Brett's daughters Freya, 4, Ellie, 18 months, and newborn Ariya [C. Dolly and Maisy Photography]

“Thank you to my wonderful friends and family, from far and wide. The message, the visits, the childcare, the food ... I wouldn’t be standing without you.

“The baking team at Cedars and Milton Keynes Academy – I think we could have fed the town three times over with the cake we had ... it certainly contributed to the happy and upbeat atmosphere.

“My wonderfully special childcare team have looked after and supported my girls beautifully.”

Around 330 people attended Brett’s funeral service on Wednesday, March 6, at Hockliffe Street Baptist Church.

Nicola said: “The Hockliffe Street Baptist Church have been cooking us hot meals, supporting me in planning Brett’s service, serving tea and coffee, flower arranging and taking care of anything I forgot.

“Pete and Tim led the most beautiful service that truly reflected Brett’s ethos and character.

“Kerrie’s wonderful cleaning fairies helped get me back on my feet and getting my house in order.

“I want to thank everyone who donated to help us, and also the students at Cedars who have done loads to fundraise.”

See www.gofundme.com/support-the-kinloch-family.