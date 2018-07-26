Over 150 fish moved by volunteers from Leighton Buzzard pond

Volunteers moved over 150 carp fish from a Leighton Buzzard pond yesterday after reports that it was drying out.

Yesterday, the LBO reported how Beds Fire and Rescue Service had arrived at Astral Park Community Centre on Tuesday to top up the water levels in its pond, following reports it was drying out. Click here.

The pond at Astral Park

Today, Leighton Linslade Town Council confirmed that the fish had been removed from the shallow pond.

Head of grounds Ian Haynes said: “A team of five volunteers moved in excess of 150 fish yesterday evening into the nearby Pratt’s Pit.

“All of the fishes swam off strongly and it is believed they will do well. The Town Council wishes to thank everyone who has helped.”