Overnight snow causes closure of majority of Leighton Buzzard schools

The majority of schools in the Leighton Buzzard area have closed their doors today following the overnight snowfall.

Both Vandyke and Cedars upper schools have shut with the majority of the lower and middle schools in the area succumbing to the wintry weather.

Snow

The closures include Brooklands, Clipstone Brook, Dovery Down, Eaton Bray Academy, Gilbert Inglefield, Greenleas (both sites), Heathwood, Hockliffe Lower, Leedon, Leighton Middle, Linslade School, Oak Bank, St Leonards, Stanbridge Lower, and Mary Bassett.

At the time of writing Beaudesert, Linslade Lower, Southcott, St George’s, Totternhoe Academy and Woburn Lower have managed to stay open.

For an up to date list go to http://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/apps/sos/

