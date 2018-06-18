Owners of Waterborne Walk confirm Caffè Nero will open in Leighton Buzzard

The location for Caffe Nero on Waterborne Walk. Photo by Jane Russell
The owners of Waterborne Walk have confirmed that Caffè Nero will still be opening in Leighton Buzzard, but a date has not yet been set.

In November, Westbook Properties revealed the news that the coffee shop would be moving to the vacant units, 6 and 6a, on Waterborne Walk. At the time they were confident it would be open by May after it was extended and fitted out.

Last week, a reader contacted the LBO to question why it was not yet open. He said: “The two units opposite Waitrose - the card shop and Bailey’s Travel - were knocked into one last year, but it’s still an empty shell.”

No work has begun on fitting out the unit.

A spokesman for Westbrook Properties said this week: “We cannot control when they go in and start trading or when work begins.

“They have got the lease and it will definitely be a Caffè Nero.”

Caffè Nero has today confirmed they will be opening a coffee shop in Leighton Buzzard but there is no date set for opening yet.