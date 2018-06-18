Owners of Waterborne Walk confirm Caffè Nero will open in Leighton Buzzard

The owners of Waterborne Walk have confirmed that Caffè Nero will still be opening in Leighton Buzzard, but a date has not yet been set.

In November, Westbook Properties revealed the news that the coffee shop would be moving to the vacant units, 6 and 6a, on Waterborne Walk. At the time they were confident it would be open by May after it was extended and fitted out.

Last week, a reader contacted the LBO to question why it was not yet open. He said: “The two units opposite Waitrose - the card shop and Bailey’s Travel - were knocked into one last year, but it’s still an empty shell.”

No work has begun on fitting out the unit.

A spokesman for Westbrook Properties said this week: “We cannot control when they go in and start trading or when work begins.

“They have got the lease and it will definitely be a Caffè Nero.”

Caffè Nero has today confirmed they will be opening a coffee shop in Leighton Buzzard but there is no date set for opening yet.