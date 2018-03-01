Oxjam continues to swing Leighton Linslade

Leighton Linslade’s 10th Oxjam festival is in full swing.

Next week there will be jazz, karaoke and a Big Busk to enjoy.

On Friday, March 9, The Booze Brotherz, an eight-piece Blues Brothers tribute band, will be playing at The Golden Bell, Church Square, from 9pm.

People who prefer to be behind the mic as well as in front of it will enjoy ‘Karaoke Knights for Oxjam’ at The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach, from 9pm, the same evening.

Chris Christoforou and Danny Smith will be spinning the tunes for the delight of the singers and audience alike.

On Saturday, March 10, from 10am to 4pm, Leighton Buzzard will be rocking to the sound of Open Air Music - six hours of live performances from local musicians and bands, at the bottom of High Street (near the Oxfam shop).

Also taking place on that day is the ‘Big Busk’ - local musicians playing for donations in aid of Oxfam at various spots in and around High Street.

In the evening, Woburn Jazz will be offering a mix of well-known jazz, swing, Latin and easy listening numbers at The Conservative Club, High Street, from 8pm. Free entry with a collection for Oxfam.

On Sunday, March 11, there will be an ‘Ale ‘n’ Acoustic Session’ in aid of Oxfam at The Black Lion, High Street, from 3pm. Take your voices and instruments to join in with this afternoon of music-making.

Most events are free entry with a collection for Oxfam.

Go to www.oxjamleightonbuzzard.org.uk and the Oxjam Leighton Buzzard Facebook page for more details.