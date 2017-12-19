Paving a way to safety in Leighton Buzzard

The chairman of Leighton Buzzard Society has called for Central Bedfordshire Council to repair the pavements in the town.

Maurice Crowe claims this has been an ongoing problem for three years and is frustrated by the council’s lack of action.

Pavement damage in Leighton Buzzard

He said: “There are a number of problems regarding the pavements in Leighton Buzzard.

“In the town it is pretty much all block paving and when the work men come here and do their work, the pavements get damaged.

“The damaged pavement has been replaced with cement or broken stone mixed with tar and this rises and cracks.

“It is dangerous for people who are walking on it and there have been a few trips and falls, fortunately nothing serious.

“It has been going on for three years now, the council did try to contact the people that did the work but it was so long ago they were unable to.”

Maurice described the following areas as needing repairs:

> Market Square at Taxi Rank, loose pavers

> Hockliffe Street/Market Square, broken stone mixed with tar instead of slab

> Hockliffe Street/Market Square, broken stone mixed with tar instead of pavers

> Blocked end of North Street, broken stone mixed with tar instead of bricks

> North Street/Eagle Street, broken stone mixed with tar instead of paving slabs

> Market Square Cross, broken stone mixed with tar instead of paving slabs

> Outside Wilkinsons High street, concrete instead of pavers

> High Street bus stop, roots of Birch tree uplifting pavers

> Outside ‘Squares’ estate agents, loose pavers on kerb

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “Safety is our main priority and we will be sending an inspector out to investigate the area.”