Paying the penalty for dog fouling in Leighton Buzzard

One person has paid a fixed penalty notice for allowing their dog to foul in Leighton Buzzard, latest figures show.

The statistics for Oct-Dec 2017, which have been presented to Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s partnership committee, also reveal that Central Beds Council’s community safety operations team has 23 cases open.

A prosecution is being progressed over a dog barking nuisance, while the most prevalent other complaints relate to noise (7), nuisance neighbours (4), rowdy/inconsiderate behaviour (2), odour (2), and flytipping (2).