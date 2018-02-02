PCSOs stepped up in Leighton Buzzard after strangers approach children

PCSOs have been deployed to reassure the community in Leighton Buzzard after children were approached by strange men on two separate occasions this week.

The first incident took place at Brooklands Drive on Tuesday, January 30, at around 3.40pm when two schoolgirls were approached by two men in a white Citroen berlingo van

The mother of one of the girls stated: “my daughter and her friend were walking home from school when two men in a white van pulled up alongside them asking questions.

“They then pulled off but stopped further up the road and waited ... but the girls became worried and stopped where they were until the van pulled off.

“It was a white Citroen berlingo style van, the passenger had ginger stubble and shaved head with an accent that the girls struggled to understand.”

School in the area sent out text message alerts to parents warning them about the incident.

And this morning, a Vandyke pupil was approached by two men in a black transit van on Brook Street.

Both incidents were reported to Bedfordshire Police.

Inspector Craig Gurr said: “We received reports of two men in a van acting suspiciously on two occasions in Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday (31 January) and at 8.30am today (Friday).

“This has understandably caused some concern amongst the local community, but I would like to reassure them that the safety of young people in our county is a priority. PCSOs have been deployed to Leighton Buzzard this afternoon to offer reassurance. I’d urge parents and pupils to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour via 101.”