Peak time delays exiting Rushmere Park in Heath and Reach are resolved by tweak to payment machine

A new payment machine at Rushmere Country Park is back up and running after it was temporarily shut down because it was causing delays at peak times.

The machine had been installed at the Heath and Reach park’s main entrance/exit in December giving visitors the option of payment by bank card, mobile device or cash.

It sat alongside the existing machine which accepted cash, the annual Greensand parking pass and tokens bought at the Visitor Centre.

But the charity The Greensand Trust, which runs the park on a not-for-profit basis, turned off the new machine earlier this month as it asked the manufacturer to streamline the technology to speed up the payment process.

A spokesman said the issue had been resolved with the choice of cash being removed from the new machine.

She said: “I can confirm that the new payment machine at the Rushmere Country Park exit barrier is for card payment only – contactless, insert with PIN and Apple Pay.

“For cash, Greensand annual parking pass and tokens visitors need to use the second (old) machine.

“Removing the choice of cash or card from the new machine has made the payment process and time it takes more efficient – this should enable visitors to exit quicker and hopefully avoid delays.”