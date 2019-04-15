Penalty shoot-out drama as match honours Linslade’s Jamie Parker and raises vital funds for Road Victims Trust

A football match in memory of a Linslade teenager looks to have beaten last year’s fundraising total for the Road Victims Trust.

Friends, family and former team-mates gathered on Sunday for the game in celebration of the life of Jamie Parker, who tragically died in a road accident in Linslade in May 2017.

Jamie Parker memorial match 2019. Bond Photography www.bondphotography.uk.com

Following the success of the inaugural event in 2018, Jamie’s mum Wendy Barley decided to organise another game to provide further funds for the charity.

The match on the Cedars Upper School 3G pitch was again between Southcott Owls, named after the team Jamie joined when he was eight, and SVRA Youth (Southcott Village Residents Association).

The game ended 4-4 and so had to go to a penalty shoot-out. Locked at 2-2, Robbie James of SVRA netting the decisive spotkick to win the match. Seb Daggett (Owls) was named man of the match.

Wendy said: “It was a cold day but quite a lot of people came to watch.

“It was quite nice the other team won, as Owls won last year.”

She added: “Just seeing the boys together again, laughing and having a drink was great. I’ve had messages from them thanking me for a great day and that it’s a great way to remember Jamie.”

Wendy hasn’t added up all the proceeds yet but told the LBO she expects the total to surpass the £1,500 made last year, with in the region of £2,000 raised for the Road Victims Trust.

She said: “To have the support of local businesses was amazing. We got 30 raffle prizes in the end. There was a signed Luton Town football and two tickets to watch Charlton and use of the lounge – which was won by a Luton fan!

Jamie Parker

“The vibe I was getting on Sunday night was that we have to do this again for next year. We are remembering Jamie and making money for the charity.

“One dad said on Sunday night ‘if it wasn’t for this charity I don’t know what my family would have done’.

“As well as the money it raises awareness for the charity too.”

