110 years of Scouting in Leighton Buzzard being celebrated with special birthday camp

Way back in 1908 some boys in Leighton read the News Sheets on ‘Scouting for Boys’ and started to get together.

They could not be Scouts until they had a leader, so until they could find a scout master, Rev C.E. Douglas of All Saints Church, said he would look after them.

The Scout hut brought over from Houghton Regis

In 1909 they found a man, Fred Rowe who became the first scout master.

The first Patrol came mainly from the Church Lane Brigade and the Church choir.

Records show that Fred Rowe took charge on July 20, 1909. This was the beginning of 1st Leighton Buzzard Scout Group (The Buzzards).

An Ex-Army Hut was bought at Houghton Regis for £95.

Rev C E Douglas.

But this was 1920 and not a lot of transport was about, so the boys had to cycle there in the evenings, take some of it down, load it on a lorry, bring it to Leighton where another gang of boys waited to erect it.

This was situated on the site of the current hut on Grovebury Road.

Scouting in the town has continued to grow since then and The Buzzards currently have six Scout Groups in the Leighton-Linslade district.

To celebrate The Buzzards’ landmark birthday, on Saturday, September 28, the 1st Leighton Buzzard Scout Group will be having a 110th birthday camp for the current crop of beavers, cubs and scouts.

Between 10am and 2pm, the group would like to invite past members down to the HQ on Grovebury Road to come and say hello, pass on some old stories and gather some more history about the group.

Cake and hot drinks will be provided.

If you would like to join them, it would be helpful if you could send a message to the Group Scout Leader, Rob Redfern at Rob.redfern@tesco.com.

Even if you are unable to join them, they would still love to hear from you at another time.