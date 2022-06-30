Eight gardens will be open to the public in Linslade on Sunday, July 10 and a further eight in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday, July 17 (12noon-5pm on both days).

Visitors will have the opportunity to view an assortment of gardens from large mature gardens to a small courtyard size and one on a new development in the town. They all offer a variety of different planting schemes, landscaping ideas and minimalistic time saving designs. They have been created by gardeners who have worked hard to establish a garden that suits their own individual lifestyle.

Programmes are now on sale at £5 per adult from Selections Pet & Garden Store in Leighton Buzzard and provide entry to all the gardens on the respective open days. Programmes can also be purchased from 12noon on Sunday, July 10 at 6 Southcourt Road, Linslade, LU7 2QF, one of the eight gardens to visit.

One of the gardens

Visitors will also be able to enjoy hot and cold refreshments, homemade cakes and ice cream available from two gardens as indicated in the programme. Refreshments and programmes purchased during the open days are by cash only.

Organisers are very grateful to local estate agent, Fine Homes Property Ltd, for sponsoring the event and for the support of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom.

Whether you are a keen gardener or just enjoy pottering, the open days will offer ideas for garden design, plants, quirky garden art and most of all, demonstrate the passion and rewards of amateur gardening.

For further details, call or text to: 07742516240 or email: [email protected] Also, keep an eye on Leighton Buzzard & Linslade Open Gardens Facebook page here for further details.

A total of 16 private gardens will open to the public