Special guests included the newly elected Mayor of Dunstable, Councillor Liz Jones, parish councillors and the clerk of Edlesborough Parish Council, and David and Jeanette Betterton of Dunstable District Scouting, making it "a truly special occasion" for the group.

Melissa Meagher, of the 1st Eaton Bray and Edlesborough Beaver Scouts, said: "Dressed in their finest clothes, including their distinctive red neckerchiefs and woggles, each beaver created their own crown, decorated with gems and bling, which they wore proudly during the tea party.

"To really work up an appetite a few rounds of musical chairs and pass the parcel were played before tucking in to all the tasty treats."

Youngsters enjoyed a Platinum Jubilee tea party on May 26 in the 1st Eaton Bray and Edlesborough Scout Hut.

The whole scout hut was decorated with fluttering bunting and the Union Jack "waved proudly over the whole event".

The Royal tea party included a variety of sandwiches, sausage rolls, and crisps, as well as jelly, ice cream and a show-stopper cake.

Melissa added: "The closing ceremony finished the Jubilee festivity with 'Shout! Shout! I’m a Beaver Scout, three, two, one we had fun!', and we certainly did!

"All this was made possible by the volunteer Beaver Scout Leaders and Young Leaders who give tirelessly of their time to create amazing opportunities for young people to engage with a wide variety of experiences."