A musical extravaganza as this year's Leighton Carnival comes to town

Music Through The Ages is the theme this year as the Leighton Carnival hits town on Saturday July 13.

The carnival procession, led by The Shires, the Royal British Legion’s youth band, leaves the Tiddenfoot area of Mentmore Road at 11.30am.

One of the floats at last year's Leighton Carnival

It will then wend its way along Wing Road, Leighton Road, West Street, Leston Road, Hockliffe Street and Hockliffe Road before arriving on to Brooklands Drive at 12.20pm.

After a half hour break on Brooklands Drive at 12.20pm the procession will recommence working its way through Stanbridge Road, Lake Street and Grove Road before entering the Recreation Ground at about 1.15pm.

This year’s carnival court is made up of senior princess Maisie Reyland and the two princesses Maya Esposito and Thea Shillingford.

In the meantime, there will be stalls and attractions in the park, and a funfair on Lower Field.

There is a full programme of activities in the main arena, which will include performances from groups including Glee Club, Shooting Stars and Harlequins Gymnastics.

The Leighton-Linslade Music Centre will be holding it’s summer concert in the bandstand from 11.30am with Swing Dance MK taking over the bandstand at 2pm.

Other musical entertainment will take place at the Pulford School entrance area where the Ukie-TooNes Ukelele Band will be performing from midday to 4pm.

Mark Freeman, the chair of Leighton-Linslade carnival said: “We are hoping for a fine day of weather again this year.

“Please come along and enjoy the day, support the groups operating stalls and cheer on the performers.

“Please be generous when you see our collecting tins.

“Many local groups benefit from the money we raise on carnival day.”