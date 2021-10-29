Abstract artist from Linslade will have work exhibited across the UK

An abstract artist from Linslade who works with custom showcar paint will have her creations celebrated across the UK.

Claire Woolhead, 27, launched her businesses Claire Woolhead Art during lockdown, with her colourful pieces impressing galleries near and far.

The talented businesswoman paints her beautiful designs on thin sheet metal, and is proud to announce that she will have an exhibition next year at Birmingham NEC.

Claire with her artwork: "The colour, depth and detailed intricacy comes to life under bright light."

Claire told the LBO: "I assumed my art would probably take years of hard, serious graft but within the space of sending 25 applications to galleries it has really taken off.

"I'm seriously humbled by the whole experience; it's surreal.

"I feel like it's my little baby bird and I've been nursing it before releasing it to the public for the first time. I'm really excited."

Claire used to be a business development manager in sales, working long hours, before she decided to explore a different path.

Claire Woolhead Art.

A budding entrepreneur, she started her first business in 2018 called 72 Customs, which sees her restore classic cars and motorbikes with custom paintwork.

Remembering how this inspired her to create her pieces, Claire said: "I had some spare metal and too many jobs on.

"I just had to remind myself what it was like to be in a working environment and enjoy it.

"I'm really creative, I enjoy drawing, sculpting, woodcarving...

Claire Woolhead Art.

"I just had one day messing around with paint!"

Claire can mix over five million shades of showcar paint, and attributes her love of classic vehicles to her father, who used to take her to car shows.

The busy artist can also make furniture and sculptures out of various scrap parts.

However, her ambitions don't just lie with her artwork.

Claire Woolhead Art.

Claire said: "My long term goal is to start a charity to help people all over the world - food, healthcare, education.

"I used to volunteer with the homeless and it's incredibly rewarding, worth any sacrifice.

"I believe my purpose on this earth is to make a positive difference, and artwork is a potential way to start doing that."

She added: "I am fascinated by science, the potential of the mind, nature and the meaning of life which influences my work although inspiration can come from many different avenues. I try to capture the incredible, complicated beauty this universe has to offer."

Readers can visit Claire's website and social media pages to find out more.