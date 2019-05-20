Air ambulance lands in Linslade field to rush crew to male casualty

An air ambulance was spotted landing in a Linslade field near Greenleas Lower School, as it rushed its crew to a male casualty.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 18, and the patient was taken to a specialist hospital.

Emergency Services News

One eyewitness said: "An air ambulance landed in the park next to Greenleas Lower School. I would like to find out the person's welfare.

"It was horrible. It would be a real comfort to know his condition; it was horrible to witness."

A spokesman for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, said: “On May 18 an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was tasked to assist EEAST and Bedfordshire Constabulary with a male patient medical emergency.

"Teams worked together on scene to optimise patient outcome. The patient was transferred to a specialist hospital for ongoing treatment.”

The LBO has contacted the East of England Ambulance Service Trust to ask for an update about the patient.

Do you know any information? Contact: news@lbobserver.co.uk