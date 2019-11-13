Airport responds to feedback and adds Leighton Buzzard event to consultation on its expansion

Luton Airport has had a change of heart and agreed to stage a consultation event in Leighton Buzzard concerning its plans for a second terminal building.

Last month the LBO reported how there was discontent in the town that the lengthy nine-week consultation, ending on December 16, did not include a date for Leighton Buzzard.

In total, 34 events had been scheduled across the region where the public had the opportunity to look at the plans, speak with members of the project team, and provide their views.

But with Leighton Buzzard missing out, town councillor Clive Palmer expressed irritation that the largest town in Central Beds had been overlooked and wrote to express his grievances to the airport, as did town clerk Mark Saccoccio.

This week, Luton Airport revealed it had responded to feedback from Leighton Buzzard residents and organised an additional consultation event in the town.

This will take place at Leighton Town Football Club, Bell Close on Friday, November 22, from 4-8pm.

On hearing the news, Cllr Palmer said: “I am delighted they have decided to have a consultation event. It’s what our residents deserve. With the increased traffic they’re talking about, it’s certainly going to affect us here.”

Under the plans, the airport is proposing growth to 32 million passengers per annum by 2039, by providing a second terminal north of the runway and extensive new airfield infrastructure.

Also proposed are a third station and extension for the Luton DART fast transit from Luton Airport Parkway station to the new terminal, plus on- and off-site highway improvements.

The airport is not proposing any changes to the existing single runway – or any increase in the number of night flights currently permitted, from 11.30pm-6am.

The full set of information is available online at https://futureluton.llal.org.uk