All the fun of Leighton Buzzard’s 30th May Day Fayre!

A large crowd came to enjoy the festivities in the High Street and Parson’s Close Recreation Ground as Leighton Buzzard’s May Day Fayre celebrated its 30th year.

The event was delivered by volunteers from the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade who pulled out all the stops to provide more entertainments than ever before.

As well as a host of static entertainments, roaming street entertainers interacted with visitors, such as Phileas Fogg and his side-kick trying to navigate their way around the world via Leighton Buzzard.

The Mobile Bike Events team provided the arena display showing off their daredevil BMX acrobatic bike moves, while Navy Cadets showed their stamina undertaking the gun-run that re-enacted the ‘Siege of Mafeking’ when cannons had to be dismantled in order to cross the mountains.

