Anglian Water pledges to review ‘highly unpredictable’ event in Leighton Linslade which led to weekend water loss

Anglian Water says the weekend water loss suffered by thousands of residents in Leighton Buzzard, Linslade and surrounding villages will be thoroughly reviewed.

The company has agreed to attend a public meeting in Leighton Buzzard at a venue and date/time yet to be confirmed.

But for now it has apologised and promised compensation to all the homes affected - which also included residents of Heath & Reach, Milton Bryan, Toddington and Hockliffe.

A spokesman said: “Our teams completed the work to reinstore water to the Linslade area just before midday on Monday following the initial incident which began in the early evening on Friday 13th December.

“The cause was a faulty valve on the main strategic pipeline which supplies water to the area, once this was repaired early on Saturday morning, water was restored to a large number of customers however customers in Linslade continued to be affected due to a large airlock on the system.

“This was a highly unpredictable event which is rare and teams from across Anglian Water were both onsite and behind the scenes working throughout the day and night over the weekend to restore supply.

“Bottled water was available to all customers affected at a number of locations in the area over the weekend with thousands of bottles given out.

“We also hand delivered water to all customers on our WaterCare Register who needed additional support.”

The spokesman added: “ Staff at Anglian Water continued to communicate information to customers through both the media and social media and directly at regular intervals throughout the weekend.

“Unfortunately this was an incredibly complex situation with timescales changing constantly as the teams worked.

“Our estimates are always given with the best of intentions for returning things to normal, but on this occasion, it has been an unusually complex issue to resolve.

“We are genuinely sorry for the disruption this has caused, and rest assured we will be reviewing the incident and writing to customers individually over the next week.

“All affected homes will be compensated.”

The company was sent a long list of questions by the LBO but failed to specifically address:

> How can one valve can effectively cut of a whole town?

> What’s the maintenance record for this valve? When was this last replaced, or checked?

> Does emergency resilience planning need improving?

> Were sufficient resources dedicated to fixing water supplies?

> Is the firm’s infrastructure investment programme fit for purpose?

Customers who may still have problems are being advised to contact Anglian Water on 0800 145 145 as this may mean they have an air lock within their pipework.

They have WaterSafe approved plumbers standing by and will send them to investigate free of charge if needed.

