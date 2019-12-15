Anglian Water targets Sunday 6am for full restoration of water supplies to Leighton Buzzard and Linslade

Anglian Water is now aiming to have water supplies fully restored to residents in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade by 6am on Sunday morning (December 15).

Engineers have been working since Friday to repair a faulty valve on the network which has left thousands of residents cut off and business affected too, as well as many people in neighbouring villages.

Anglian Water originally said it had hoped to get services back to normal by midday on Saturday but problems continued and it later revised the time to 5pm.

The repairs to the valve were completed on Saturday with some households seeing supplies returned, however air trapped in the pipework means many people remain cut off or suffering from low pressure. It has now targeted Sunday at 6am for issues to be resolved.

An update issued on Saturday evening said: “We are working hard to fix this, and we will continue throughout the night until it is resolved for everyone.”

Anglian Water has been making bottled water available at Tesco in Vimy Road and Brooklands Social Club. And it has been hand delivering bottles to all vulnerable customers registered on its Priority Services Register.

Water supplies hadn't been restored to many areas of Leighton-Linslade by Saturday night

The company added: “When water returns it may appear cloudy. This is perfectly normal and is just millions of tiny air bubbles trapped in the pipe. If customers leave it to stand in a glass or jug it will soon clear and is safe to use as normal.

“We would like to thanks customers for their patience while we carry out this work. We are genuinely sorry for the disruption this has caused, rest assured our teams will continue working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Is your supply back yet? What’s your view on the situation? How have you coped? Send your views, photos and stories of how the community has rallied round to news@lbobserver.co.uk