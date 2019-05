Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man from Leighton Buzzard.

Gary Mathis, 58, has been missing from his home since this morning and police are concerned for his welfare.

Gary Mathis

He is around 5ft 7ins tall, with dark hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, a black and green zip-up top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference 123 of today (Tuesday).