Appeal for the public to find missing tortoise

A woman from Leighton Buzzard is appealing for the public’s help in finding missing tortoise.

Seven-year-old Eddy went missing from owner Emily Hewitt’s garden on Clarence Road nearly two weeks ago.

Eddy is missing

Emily said: “He escaped from my garden about ten days ago.

“He’s only small, about 7” long. I am now appealing for people’s help in finding him.

“If anyone has seen him, please get in touch.

“I have had him for seven years, since he was a baby.”

If anyone has seen Eddy, email Emily on emilyhewitt1@mail.com.