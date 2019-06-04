Appeal for the public to find missing tortoise

A woman from Leighton Buzzard is appealing for the public’s help in finding missing tortoise.
Seven-year-old Eddy went missing from owner Emily Hewitt’s garden on Clarence Road nearly two weeks ago.
Emily said: “He escaped from my garden about ten days ago.
“He’s only small, about 7” long. I am now appealing for people’s help in finding him.
“If anyone has seen him, please get in touch.
“I have had him for seven years, since he was a baby.”
If anyone has seen Eddy, email Emily on emilyhewitt1@mail.com.