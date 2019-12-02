Bedfordshire Police investigate after buzzard found dead

Officers are working with Natural England to investigate the cause of death of a buzzard, found in Tebworth.

The bird was found by a member of the public on a verge in the village, who reported it to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and the police. Officers are working to establish whether the cause of death was poisoning.

Crime

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "We were called by the RSPCA on 20 November to a report of a dead buzzard that was found by a member of the public in Toddington Road on Sunday 17 November."

PCSO Giovanna Traetto-Reynolds, operation Sentinel Rural Team, sent a message through Beds Alert, it read: "Officers from the Rural team collected the bird and due to the tightly clenched talons, which can indicate poisoning, we have handed the bird over to Natural England to investigate under WIIS (Wildlife Incident Investigation Scheme)."