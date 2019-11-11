Bedfordshire Police responds to criticism after catalytic converter thefts

Beds Police has moved to explain how it polices Leighton Buzzard after more criticism over the perceived lack of officers patrolling the town.

A reader contacted the paper to raise awareness of catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks, questioning if policing was providing an effective deterrent.

Police

He said: “A number of people have had their car’s catalytic-converters stolen, some during daytime.

“It seems the thieves leave a tyre on the road to look as if they are fixing a wheel, whilst they go under and unbolt the expensive item.

“Leighton Buzzard seems to be suffering from the serious lack of foot-beat bobbies.”

However Inspector Craig Gurr responded: “We have not received any reports of catalytic converter thefts in Leighton Buzzard in the past month. However, we would urge any residents

who have been a victim of this type of crime to report it to us so we can build a picture of activity in the town.

“The Leighton Buzzard Community Policing team are on duty every day and evening of the week. However, their shifts will change where there is a clear policing purpose – for example, members of the team are currently working on a specific operation around overnight theft offences, unrelated to catalytic converters, and therefore are working later shifts.

“However, policing is also supplied by our response teams who work out of Luton and Dunstable police stations.

“Response officers also have access to the Leighton Buzzard Policing Hub which is based at the fire station, and will work out of there when in the area to provide a local presence.”

In September, the town council wrote to Chief Constable Garry Forsyth to air its concerns over the perceived lack of local policing. In response, the force has announced Detective Chief Superintendant David Boyle will attend the next full town council meeting on January 27, 2020, to discuss the police model for the town.

Inspector Burr added: “When the force receives a call, we prioritise our resources based on what risk there is to life, whether the crime is still in progress, and the type of offence it is.

“Each call we receive is assessed on THRIVE – Threat, Harm, Risk, Investigative opportunity, Vulnerability and Engagement, and resources are allocated accordingly.

“Where crimes are no longer in progress or if there is no immediate risk to the victim or those associated to them, response officers will not be deployed and an appointment will instead be made with the victim at a time and date to suit them.”

If anyone has been a victim of a catalytic converter theft, report it by calling 101 or visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.”

In September, the force did make residents in the north of the county aware of a spate of catalytic converter thefts. The vehicles targeted were: Toyota Prius/Auris/Yaris, Honda Jazz, Lexus RX400 and Hyundai Tucson.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “It is highly likely that stolen catalytic converters will not be presented to licensed scrapyards but taken to illegal “pop-up” sites.

“Therefore, we asked members of the public to help our investigation by reporting any scrapyard or collection vehicle that they suspect may not be operating legally.”

The force also issued the following advice to motorists:

> Where possible, park your vehicle in a locked garage, as close to your home as possible or in a parking spot overlooked by residents

> Consider installing a Thatcham approved alarm to your vehicle. Ones that activate if the vehicle is lifted or tilted are particularly effective

> Consider using a catalytic converter protection device or marking system approved by www.securedbydesign.com

> There are various converter cages on the market but, as far as we can establish, none have received Secured By Design accreditation in the UK. Please research each product carefully and compare prices before buying

> If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, report it to police. Obtain as much information as possible, including any associated vehicle registrations.