Big Lunch festival brings food from around the world to Leighton Buzzard

There will be over 40 street food vendors from around the world with delicacies from Sri Lanka, Italy, Brazil and Morocco alongside specialities from New York, Germany and Jamaica in the High Street at this year’s Big Lunch Food Festival in Leighton Buzzard .

The event takes place on Sunday, June 2 between 11am and 4pm.

Big Lunch 2018 in Leighton Buzzard. Photo: Jane Russell

If sweet treats are a preference, there are plenty of cakes, churros and crepes to choose from alongside the savoury stalls.

Alongside the sweet and savoury stalls, Smart Raspberry will be offering have-a-go opportunities for young and old to make fruit kebabs while the Leighton Buzzard Brewery and The Beer garage offer some refreshments specifically for adults.

Cookery Live will be on hand to provide cooking demonstrations throughout the day from their custom-designed kitchen and to also answer any cooking conundrums from young and young at heart budding chefs. Demonstrations take place every hour and feature a mixture of breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

This is the first of the Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s programme of events.

“It’s such a great day out. My family love to come along and see the community at its social best; sharing lunch,” said Councillor Amanda Dodwell, chair of the Cultural and Economic Services Committee.

Leighton Buzzard Speakers Club is hosting the stage once again and will be joined by firm favourites in the Big Lunch diary, TFG All Stars, Scoil Rince Realta and Swingsters who this year are joined by their live band, Roustabouts during their performance.

Headlining the festival are The Choice, an internationally acclaimed covers band having performed for the BBC, Elton John and HRH Princess Anne.

For those looking for a more tranquil selection of music after lunch, why not ‘bring a chair’ over to Parson’s Close Recreation Grounds between 3pm and 5pm to enjoy the Toddington Town Band in the opening concert of the council’s Music in the Park series?