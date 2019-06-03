Big Lunch was a tasty treat for all to enjoy in Leighton Buzzard

Thousands thronged to Leighton Buzzard High Street on Sunday to enjoy an afternoon of food and free entertainment.

The Big Lunch Food Festival, which is hosted by Leighton-Linslade Town Council, encourages the community to come together and enjoy a variety of worldwide food delicacies as well as superb entertainment.

Big Lunch Leighton Buzzard 2019. Photo: Jane Russell

The event which started some seven years ago was first introduced as a way of showcasing the town centre and to encourage residents and visitors alike to visit and shop local.

This year, the event boasted over 40 street food vendors selling a range of delicacies to suit all palates as well as live cookery demonstrations, street performers and live music.

The council wishes to give particular thanks to the Leighton Buzzard Speakers Club who introduced the various stage acts and guests.

And Town Mayor, Cllr Dave Bowater, said: “I must give my congratulations to Chris Morgan, our new Town Crier. He gave a very good first ‘cry’ at the start of the event introducing me to the crowd.

Big Lunch Leighton Buzzard 2019. Photo: Jane Russell

“He projected his voice brilliantly.”

Alongside the Big Lunch Food Festival, Parson’s Close Recreation Ground hosted the first of the weekly music in the park with Toddington Town Band launching the Bandstand Concert series which was enjoyed by many.

Big Lunch Leighton Buzzard 2019. Photo: Jane Russell