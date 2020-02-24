Blocked drain causes shoppers to kick up a stink at Leighton Buzzard's Tesco

Shoppers were left turning their noses up after encountering a nasty smell at the Tesco store in Leighton Buzzard.

The whiff of sewage meant visiting the Vimy Road store on Thursday evening was a foul experience for some.

One person who encountered the smell, tweeted: "Hey Tesco do you know why your Leighton Buzzard store now smells very strongly of sewage? Pretty grim tonight"

A Tesco spokesperson told the LBO: “We’re sorry about the smell at our Leighton Buzzard store last Thursday. It was caused by a blocked drain that has now been fixed.”

Have you encountered a sewage smell at other times or is this a one-off? email news@lbobserver.co.uk.