Blooming marvellous evening gives Leighton Linslade the chance to celebrate competition successes

The In Bloom local awards ceremony to celebrate both the successes gained recently from Anglia in Bloom and all the work of the Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom and others, took place in a packed room at Astral Park Sports and Community Centre.

People who had helped this year in any way were invited along with all the town councillors to the September 13 event.

The Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom

The evening acknowledged the awards gained not only by the town, its parks and cemeteries, but other voluntary and business groups, and this was followed by pictures of the wide variety of activities the volunteers in the Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom undertook in 2019.

Presentations were made both to the winners of the Friends’ new Best Front Garden competition as nominated by residents of the town, and to Willen Hospice, their chosen charity for 2019.

Marcus Feinhols of Fine Homes Property sponsored the 1st prize and was there to present it along with the Mayor.

As two gardens – when they were judged by Ian Haynes and Gill Miller – gained the same marks in the competition, the In Bloom members donated another first prize.

The winning gardens belong to Melvin and Debbie Seabrook and to Cllr Steve and Eileen Owen.

Unfortunately, neither Ian Stark who gained second prize provided by Selections Pet and Garden Store, nor Bob Rivers whose garden won third prize provided by Potash Nursery, were able to attend.

This year there were 21 private gardens nominated.

This was followed by the presentation of a cheque of £1,773 to Willen Hospice.

This impressive amount was raised by three of the Friends of Leighton-Linslade’s activities.

Just over £1,400 came from the Open Gardens on June 23 when fantastic residents, mainly in Linslade, opened their private gardens and well over 200 residents visited them to have a peak at others’ special places and often enjoy refreshments along the way.

The Friends of Leighton-Linslade plant stalls on the first Saturdays in May and June added half the money raised, the rest going to help improve the group’s three garden areas and to provide prizes for the group’s Young Persons’ competitions.

Finally, some money was also added from the sale of the group’s 2019 calendar. The 2020 calendar is now on sale at a cost of £4.

The evening finished with light refreshments and some of the celebration cake so generously donated by The Hare public house. There was also a chance for all the groups that work so tirelessly for the various areas in the town to get together.