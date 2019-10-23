Bucks Herald columnist Tracy Kiss heads for The Howl in Leighton Buzzard for a Halloween fright fest

With Halloween upon us we’ve carved a customary family pumpkin, made wonky paper chain ghosts and even found fancy-dress bat wings for the puppies to join us in bringing the festive spirit of ghosts and ghouls to our home once again.

My children, Millisent 12yrs and Gabriele 7yrs, always look forward to trick-or-treating and love getting dressed up in witches hats and fangs to spook and surprise our loved ones, but aside from a Halloween themed party we’ve never done anything more than this, which is why The Howl seemed so mysteriously appealing to us.

This week my partner and I headed to Mead Open Farm, Leighton Buzzard to kick off the Halloween festivities with a fright night to remember. Featuring new live creatures at the Howl Horror Nights, this ghoulish fright-fest is specially deigned for adults and children aged 15yrs+ as it’s recommended that you take somebody along with you to hide behind!

From 18:30-23:00 under the devilish darkness of night, for 12 nights only family-friendly Mead Open Farm is transformed into a terrifying temptation for adrenaline junkies and Halloween lovers alike.

With five blood-chilling horror mazes to explore, we were transported into a world of twisted fairytales, crazy clowns at large and even barbaric butchers cooking up human bodies! Each actor perfectly in character throughout, guiding tour groups of trembling visitors throughout the mazes and unfolding twisted stories as lights, sounds, crashes, bangs and bodies jumped out of the darkness to fill the air with blood curdling screams.

Whilst I hate to admit that I’m afraid of the dark and slightly claustrophobic, I clung to my brave boyfriend's hand throughout as he led us into the night, through the billowing smoke and strobe lights, under, beneath and between the meticulously constructed horror scenes and past the creatures, ghouls and chainsaw wielding maniacs laughing at the top of their lungs.

Despite being a scaredy-pants myself I absolutely loved it and found it impossible not to smile for how spine-tinglingly fun and outrageous it was. Finishing up after the fifth maze we stopped for some delicious on-site street food for dinner, seated beside a roaring fire pit where we watched a fantastic live fire show and then danced with the devil to an amazing live band at the Hearse & Hound Bar with a martini or two in hand; what a night to remember!

Whilst many of us turn out the lights and put on a horror film to get into the Halloween spirit, attending a fright night is a million times more immersive and something we highly recommend for every thrill-seeker and scaredy-pants alike.

For the best value for money you can save £5.00 on tickets by purchasing them online at www.thehowl.co.uk and there are discounts on group bookings of 8 or more people as well as package deals available - if you’re brave enough!