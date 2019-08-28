Burger eating competition at Linslade pub to raise money for charity

The Ship in Linslade is running a charity eating competition to raise money for Kids Out.

Great British Inns organise the challenge every year for different charities and this year they are hosting the King Henry VIII Burger Eating Challenge on Monday, September 23.

The burger eating challenge for charity happens every year

Kids Out, The Fun and Happiness Charity, based in Leighton Buzzard, give disadvantaged children positive experiences like days out and fun days.

A spokesperson for Great British Inns said: "We are raising money for Kids Out and it would be great to raise as much money as we can for an amazing cause.

"Kids Out really do amazing work for the under privileged youth in our community and nationwide.

"I met with a guy from Kids Out and what they do is amazing, they give children from underprivileged backgrounds the chance to go on days out and make memories that they wouldn't usually have the chance to do.

"The challenge is fun and the winner gets a t-shirt and trophy and it also raises money for a great charity."

The challenge starts at 6.30pm at The Ship, on Wing Road, Linslade. Tickets are £19.95, which includes entry, Henry VIII burger, sides and unlimited soft drinks, and £15 of the money goes to the charity.

If you are interested in taking part in the challenge, call 01525 382858.