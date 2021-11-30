Buttle's Leighton Buzzard helps raise £1k for Frank Bruno Foundation

Customers and suppliers of Leighton Buzzard' s Buttle’s builders merchants have clubbed together to raise just over £1,000 for the Frank Bruno Foundation.

Bespoke crazy golf courses were installed in all four of Buttle’s branches – in Leighton Buzzard, Enfield, Kentish Town, and St Albans – using products that they sell for the team’s first official fundraising event. There was also a twist on traditional collection boxes with their fun and quirky ‘spend a penny toilets’, comprising of toilet basins to throw in loose change.

With boxing icon Frank Bruno turning 60 earlier this month, the Buttle’s team called on clients and suppliers to put their golf skills to the test and help raise funds for the foundation.

Hannah Brunton and Ian Church with Frank Bruno. Photo: Buttle's.

Commercial manager Hannah Brunton said: “It’s been a great event which has really seen our staff embrace the crazy golf course. We wanted to bring the old adage about doing business on the golf course to life in our branches and the idea to build our own crazy golf holes was set.

“Raising funds for the foundation is a great bonus from the initiative, which has created some healthy competition between customers, suppliers, and our teams.”

The Frank Bruno Foundation delivers a 'Round by Round' 12-week wellbeing and non-contact boxing programme which is complemented by a need-led wraparound support service. It has been developed for anyone aged 13 and above with a considered early assessment led intervention since they were 10 years old.

Building self-esteem, confidence, resilience, and discipline are key ambitions the foundation sets out to achieve with programme participants, while also raising public awareness of mental ill health.

Buttle's golf course. Photo: Buttle's.

Several members of the Buttle’s team were recently put through their paces in a mental health workshop at the Foundation’s headquarters in Northampton. The morning was spent challenging their physical prowess and having some fun with the pads, before exploring all things mental health and nutrition.

Hannah added: “It’s important our team understand how to manage mental ill health, both in the workplace and at home. Doing this in conjunction with The Foundation meant it was informative and fun, creating a relaxed environment for people to ask questions and explore things in detail. The next course is booked, and we plan to run more next year.”