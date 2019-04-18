Buzzard Scooter Club deliver hundreds of Easter eggs to children at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Buzzard Scooter Club delivered hundreds of Easter Eggs to children at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on Saturday, April 13.

Around 100 scooters met outside Ollie Vees, in Leighton Buzzard and travelled to the children’s wards at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, visiting a number of businesses on the way to collect Easter eggs and donations.

Buzzard Scooter Club Easter Ride Out 2019

The riders collected eggs from Morrisons, Aldi and Tesco in Leighton Buzzard, the Aldbury Garage, The Rothschild Arms in Aston Clinton, and Marks and Spencers in Tring.

Bruce Middleweek, of Buzzard Scooter Club, said: “Our first call was Morrisons, Leighton Buzzard where we collected an enormous amount of Easter Eggs which were donated with the kind help of Katharine Smith the Charity Coordinator and all their shoppers over the last few weeks. Morrisons shoppers were also generous donating to our fundraising collection bucket to the amount of £278.64.

“Tesco, Leighton Buzzard and all their shoppers also donated an abundance of Easter Eggs, so many thanks to you all including Lisa Barry and the other managers for their help and support once again. Thanks to the unknown lady who donated £20 for our collection bucket outside Tesco’s.

“Our next visit was Aldbury Garage owned by Neil Gosling, who amazes us each year by collecting such a huge amount of Easter Eggs from the people of Aldbury and surrounding villages. Marks and Spencers in Tring have become increasingly supportive each year, so many thanks to them and also the Newsagents in Tring High Street who have been supportive and always donate colouring books, crayons, pencils and kids magazines.

Buzzard Scooter Club at Tesco

“By the time we reached the Children’s Wards we had in excess of 850 Easter Eggs donated for all the Children.

“The Easter Eggs will be given out to all the Paediatric Wards, Children’s Spinal Wards,Florence Nightingale Hospice, Neonatal Intensive care units, Burns Unit, Children in A&E and children being nursed by a nursing team at home.

“Big thanks to the scooterists and people of Leighton who donated into our collection bucket outside Ollie Vees, you all gave a fabulous amount of £225.00 that day.”

At the moment the total raised is £679.11, which will be used for equipment to assist children during their recovery at the hospital.

Buzzard Scooter Club at Morrisons

Bruce added: “Buzzard Scooter Club would like to say a big thank you to all the scooter clubs and people of Leighton Buzzard who have supported our Easter Egg and Fundraising Ride over the years.”

Scooters in Market Square, Leighton Buzzard for the Easter Ride Out 2019.