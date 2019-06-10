Campaign showcased the beauty of Leighton Buzzard Market, says national association

Leighton Buzzard Market’s ‘Love Your Local Market’ campaign has been announced as the 2019 Facebook Categories Champion by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).

NABMA said: “Leighton Buzzard Market shared engaging posts about their market traders, visitors and events throughout #LYLM2019. The content shared on their page showcased the beauty of Leighton Buzzard Market in its entirety.”

The Love Your Local Market (LYLM) campaign took place between May 17 and 31. LYLM is a festival of markets and is also supported by the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) with its main aim to raise the profile of markets across the UK and internationally.

During the fortnight, the town council focused on engaging with the traders and the public creating a visual social media campaign including a competition for the chance to win some market vouchers if people shared what they loved about the market.

“This created lots of positive engagement,” said Cllr Gordon Perham, chairman of the Market Sub Committee. “It has been so rewarding for everyone involved in the market to read the comments.”

Those comments included:

> “I only moved to the area last year and don’t drive, like many other people in the area. It was a lovely addition to the area, the market is only a 10-minute walk from my house and I find the market the hub of the community, where everyone has the time to talk to you. An excellent choice of stalls providing the community with a great variety of products, especially the plant & flower people they have great knowledge about their wares, my favourite. We are very lucky to have them all especially twice a week as not everyone is free at the weekends it’s just perfect.”

> “Love the atmosphere! You can get great fruit and veg as well as really nice bread and baked goods! Always find lovely presents for friends and family! Love the Handcraft market, especially! Found some amazing presents and the perfect wrapping and card to go with it! Everyone is very friendly and helpful, a great tradition!!!”

It is the eighth year of NABMA’s Love Your Local Market campaign and it has been so successful that it has now been embraced by 24 different countries worldwide.

NABMA estimate that LYLM has given over 11,000 people the chance to sample market trading and at least 1,000 new businesses have been created.

This year’s theme, Markets Close To Your Heart, was adopted by NABMA and the World Union of Wholesale Markets (WUWM).

